Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund Help Fallen Motorcycle Driver After Road Accident

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund sprung into action after a motorcyclist was knocked from his bike during a road accident on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The parents-to-be were pictured rushing to assist the fallen motorcycle driver after the incident, which happened in L.A.

Garrett Hedlund — Backgrid

Speaking to E!, a source who witnessed the incident explained, “The couple were driving behind a Prius in LA today when the Prius made a left turn and hit the motorcycle driver who allegedly had the right of way.”

They continued, “Emma was driving her car behind the Prius with Garrett in the passenger seat and the couple immediately stopped and came to the aid of the driver.”

Roberts and Hedlund confirmed that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post shared back in August.

The pair have been dating since March 2019.