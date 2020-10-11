Chris Hemsworth Bares Abs In Sun Soaked Vacation Pictures

Chris Hemsworth has been enjoying a staycation in his home country of Australia together with his close friends and family.

The “Avengers” star took to Instagram to share photos of their trip to Lord Howe Island in Oz.

Hemsworth was joined by wife Elsa Pataky as well as their daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

Also on the trip were Hemsworth’s brothers Liam and Luke. So too was “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi.

Captioning the album of photos, the actor wrote, “2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia.”

The post included pictures of Hemsworth baring his ripped abs while having fun in the sun.

He continued, “@visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @ for the hospitality.”