The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumour

By Corey Atad.

Tom Parker. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
Tom Parker is facing the fight of his life.

On Monday morning, the lead singer of The Wanted revealed in an Instagram podcast that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Explaining that he is “undergoing treatment,” the 32-year-old added, “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Parker said he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma six weeks ago.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this,” he said.

Despite the diagnosis being terminal, Parker said, “I’m going to be here. I’m going to fight this.”

The diagnosis came after the singer suffered multiple seizures in July.

Parker is married to actress Kelsey Hardwick, with whom he has a 16-month-old child, Aurelia, and are expecting their second child.

On social media, fans offered best wishes support to Parker upon learning the news.

