The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumour

Tom Parker is facing the fight of his life.

On Monday morning, the lead singer of The Wanted revealed in an Instagram podcast that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

RELATED: Beyoncé Sends Young Cancer Patient A Sweet Note And Flowers

Explaining that he is “undergoing treatment,” the 32-year-old added, “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Parker said he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma six weeks ago.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected it to be this,” he said.

Despite the diagnosis being terminal, Parker said, “I’m going to be here. I’m going to fight this.”

The diagnosis came after the singer suffered multiple seizures in July.

Parker is married to actress Kelsey Hardwick, with whom he has a 16-month-old child, Aurelia, and are expecting their second child.

RELATED: Ian Ziering Shares Update On Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Fight: ‘She’s Doing Great’

On social media, fans offered best wishes support to Parker upon learning the news.

The Wanted defined years of my life and arguably they still do. The boys mean everything to me. Tom you are a bloody fighter and I know you will stay so strong. So much love ❤️ @TomParker — bethan (@blondebethan) October 12, 2020

I literally can’t thank the wanted enough for making my teeenage years, sounds sad but they were a big part of it. My heart is literally broken, sending you so much love @TomParker 💗🥺🥰 — Cordelia (@corddeliaa) October 12, 2020