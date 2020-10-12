Kelly Clarkson Goes ’90s With Cover Of Fiona Apple’s ‘Criminal’

Kelly Clarkson has been “a bad, bad girl.”

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host kicks things off with another “Kellyoke” cover, going full-’90s.

Clarkson performs a cover of Fiona Apple’s 1997 hit “Criminal”, backed by her house band on her studio set.

Since returning to the studio, Clarkson has performed a number of covers, including takes on Bonnie Raitt, Dua Lipa and more.