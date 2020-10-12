Portugal. The Man Teams Up With ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic For Indigenous Peopls’ Day Song

Portugal. The Man is honouring Indigenous Peoples’ Day in a big way.

On Monday, the band released their new song “Who’s Gonna Stop Me” to mark the occasion, featuring ‘Wierd Al’ Yankovic in his first non-comedic release, as well as Portland-based rapper The Last Artful Dodgr.

“I first met Portugal. The Man when we were both part of the somewhat-problematic, under-rehearsed ‘Bonnaroo Lineup Announcement Megathon’ back in 2013,” Weird Al told Billboard.

“Since then they have become not only my friends, but one of my favourite bands in the world,” he continued. “I’ve jammed with them on stage, and also produced polka remixes for two of their songs. I couldn’t love their new single more, and it’s a true honour (honour if you’re British) for me to be featured on it.”

“Sneaking out, jumping over backyard fences/Sneaking out, jumping over backyard fences/We’re all just lookin’ for freedom,” John Gourley of Portugal. The Man sings on the track.

He told Rolling Stone, “This song is about fences and what they represent. They say barbed wire was the death of the cowboy. The end of the open range and pastures. Colonists came and sectioned up the land and we, along with their ancestors, continued to do that. We need to break down these walls. Music and art have always been a connector for us. We spent the past few years doing land acknowledgments on four different continents and we made a lot of friends. People with amazing perspective and talent. With the lyrical content, it just made sense to call and ask for their help.”

The video for the song features Indigenous motifs, as well as contributions from Indigenous artists and leaders, who appear on-screen alongside written phrases like, “the future is native.”