Rihanna Rocks Kobe Bryant Jersey And Sings ‘We Are The Champions’ In Celebration Of Lakers’ 2020 Championship Win

Rihanna is loving the L.A. Lakers’ victory.
RELATED: LeBron James FaceTimes His Mom To Celebrate NBA Championship — See The Sweet Moment
On Sunday night, the NBA team won the league’s 2020 championship, which had the “Diamond” singer celebrating in a video on Instagram.
In the clip, Rihanna sings along with a friend to Queen’s iconic “We Are The Champions”.
Rihanna also rocks a Lakers jersey in the video featuring the late Kobe Bryant’s number 24.
RELATED: Russell Westbrook Leaves Hefty Tip For Hotel Housekeepers After Leaving NBA Bubble
“LeBron remains king 💪🏿 Lakers are the champs 💜💛 and Kobe is proud,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ win on Sunday marked their 17th championship in team history.