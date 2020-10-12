Rihanna Rocks Kobe Bryant Jersey And Sings ‘We Are The Champions’ In Celebration Of Lakers’ 2020 Championship Win

By Corey Atad.

Rihanna. Photo: EPA/PETER FOLEY/CP Images
Rihanna is loving the L.A. Lakers’ victory.

On Sunday night, the NBA team won the league’s 2020 championship, which had the “Diamond” singer celebrating in a video on Instagram.

In the clip, Rihanna sings along with a friend to Queen’s iconic “We Are The Champions”.

Rihanna also rocks a Lakers jersey in the video featuring the late Kobe Bryant’s number 24.

“LeBron remains king 💪🏿 Lakers are the champs 💜💛 and Kobe is proud,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ win on Sunday marked their 17th championship in team history.

