Rihanna Rocks Kobe Bryant Jersey And Sings ‘We Are The Champions’ In Celebration Of Lakers’ 2020 Championship Win

Rihanna is loving the L.A. Lakers’ victory.

On Sunday night, the NBA team won the league’s 2020 championship, which had the “Diamond” singer celebrating in a video on Instagram.

In the clip, Rihanna sings along with a friend to Queen’s iconic “We Are The Champions”.

Rihanna also rocks a Lakers jersey in the video featuring the late Kobe Bryant’s number 24.

“LeBron remains king 💪🏿 Lakers are the champs 💜💛 and Kobe is proud,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ win on Sunday marked their 17th championship in team history.