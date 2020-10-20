This Canadian Gem Is A Must Visit For Royals Like Prince William And Kate Middleton

It’s no secret that the stars love to vacation at some of the most glamorous places in the world, but where do they turn when they want to step out of the spotlight and into relaxation?

British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley has quickly become one of Canada’s best-kept secrets. Thanks to its lush landscapes, breathtaking views and world class food and wine scene, the Okanagan is a safe haven for celebrities looking to unwind and enjoy the best that Canada has to offer.

Tucked away near Kelowna, B.C. lays the crown jewel of Canadian wine-making, Mission Hill Family Estate Winery – a must-visit when in the Okanagan Valley. Not only is Mission Hill home to sprawling on-site vineyards and timeless architecture, but its restaurant, The Terrace Restaurant at Mission Hill, was ranked top five in the world by Travel + Leisure magazine. To this day, Mission Hill is the only winery in the country to be named ‘Winery of the Year’ a total of five times.

It’s no wonder that Mission Hill has attracted so many stars over the years, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton. During their Royal Tour of Canada in 2016, the Duke and Duchess visited Mission Hill Family Estate Winery for ‘Taste of British Columbia’. While on the grounds, the two sampled grapes right from the vine paired with food from the best chefs in the province and enjoyed a sommelier-led wine tasting, where they tried some of the vineyard’s delicious varietals.

