Kate Middleton To Announce Winner Of Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer Of The Year

The winner of the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year will be presented by The Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton, who is patron of the Natural History Museum, is set to present the award to the winner at the virtual awards ceremony in the museum’s Hintze Hall.

“The skill and creativity of this year’s images provide a moving and fascinating insight into the beauty and vulnerability of life on our planet,” she says of the competition. “Thank you to all those who entered for showing us the magic of the natural world, and for reminding us that caring for our environment and its precious biodiversity has never been more important.”

Tomorrow. 8PM BST. @NHM_WPY. As Patron of the Natural History Museum, The Duchess of Cambridge will announce the winner of this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year for the competition's first virtual awards ceremony.

Photo: Natural History Museum

The winning entry will be on display at the museum on Oct. 16 before touring worldwide.

Middleton also presented the award in 2014 to celebrate the 50th year of the competition.

The awards ceremony will take place on Oct. 13.