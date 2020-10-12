Amanda Kloots And Her Young Son Go Horseback Riding With Olivia Munn

Amanda Kloots and Olivia Munn had a fun Sunday out at the ranch.

The actress shared videos on Instagram of her and her young son Elvis horseback riding in Los Angeles with Munn.

“Such a fun family day riding horses!” she wrote in the caption. “Elvis was fearless, such a little cowboy. He loves horses.”

Munn appeared to play ranch hand to the mother and son, as they sat atop a horse.

Kloots also shared a number of videos from the day on her Instagram Story, including one of little Elvis sitting on top of a horse, wearing cowboy boots, with his mother holding him up.

Munn also demonstrated her skills riding a horse in one of Kloots’ videos.