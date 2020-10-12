Emily Estefan Shares Her Coming Out Story On Next ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ With Guests Michelle Rodriguez And Rosie O’Donnell

The conversation about coming out continues.
On Wednesday, the second episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” drops, featuring a powerful conversation with Michelle Rodriguez and Rosie O’Donnell about sexuality.
With the episode airing soon after National Coming Out Day, the Estefan family opens up about the challenges and conflicts they faced when Emily Estefan came out.
Today is #NationalComingOutDay and we want to celebrate @emily_estefan and all the other LGBTQIA people who have the courage and the strength to be their most authentic selves. This week on #RedTableTalkEstefans, Emily shares her coming out story and the journey of healing with her family and mother @GloriaEstefan
On Instagram, Emily shared photo with her girlfriend Gemeny Hernandez, along with a message on National Coming Out Day, writing, “Be you. Be kind. Be better. Be open, be careful if you feel unsafe, be LOVE. Anything else is icing … Happy love day… because that should be every. Single. Day.”
“National Anything day” puts a lot of pressure on us earthlings within these troubled times, let alone any. Here’s my message . Be you. Be kind. Be better. Be open, be careful if you feel unsafe, be LOVE. Anything else is icing … Happy love day… because that should be every. Single . Day. I love you @holagemeny 🌹Loving you is worth climbing the highest mountain to scream it from. You push me, you pull me in, we make magic. And nothing nor anybody could ever make me believe any ounce of that is anything else . If you want to hear my story make sure to tune in Wednesday for @redtabletalkestefans on @facebookwatch ❤️ 📷 @aysiamarotta
In the new episode, O’Donnell also shares her own experience coming out, and what made her decide to make her sexual orientation public.
Rodriguez, meanwhile, talks about her experience growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness while being bisexual.
“I like boys. I like girls. I like both,” Rodriguez says in a preview of the episode.”
The new episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.