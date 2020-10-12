Emily Estefan Shares Her Coming Out Story On Next ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ With Guests Michelle Rodriguez And Rosie O’Donnell

The conversation about coming out continues.

On Wednesday, the second episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” drops, featuring a powerful conversation with Michelle Rodriguez and Rosie O’Donnell about sexuality.

Michelle Rodriguez, Rosie O’Donnell. Photo: Red Table Talk: The Estefans/Facebook Watch

RELATED: Gloria Estefan And Family Discuss Heartbreak And Mental Health Issues On New ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ Show

With the episode airing soon after National Coming Out Day, the Estefan family opens up about the challenges and conflicts they faced when Emily Estefan came out.

On Instagram, Emily shared photo with her girlfriend Gemeny Hernandez, along with a message on National Coming Out Day, writing, “Be you. Be kind. Be better. Be open, be careful if you feel unsafe, be LOVE. Anything else is icing … Happy love day… because that should be every. Single. Day.”

In the new episode, O’Donnell also shares her own experience coming out, and what made her decide to make her sexual orientation public.

RELATED: Lili Estefan Discusses Husband’s Cheating Scandal In Series Premiere Of ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’

Rodriguez, meanwhile, talks about her experience growing up as a Jehovah’s Witness while being bisexual.

“I like boys. I like girls. I like both,” Rodriguez says in a preview of the episode.”

The new episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.