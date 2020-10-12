Hannah Brown Opens Up About ‘Hostage Struggle’ With Anxiety

Hannah Brown is getting candid about her mental health struggles.

In a post on Instagram to mark World Mental Health Day, the “Dancing With The Stars” champion and former former “Bachelorette” star wrote about suffering from anxiety and depression since high school.

RELATED: Juice WRLD’s Mom Carmela Wallace Pens World Mental Health Day Letter: ‘There Is Help’

“‘Are you happy Hannah?’ I will never forget that seemingly simple question that came with a heavy answer at an annual doctor’s appointment going into my junior year of college,” she wrote. “I’m the girl that is always wearing a smile! How dare he ask?! But oh, thank God he did.”

Brown continued her story, “’No … I’m not. I don’t even remember the last time I felt happy. And I don’t know why. I have reason to be happy, but I just can’t really feel it,’ I said through broken words passing through the lumps of emotions that had felt indefinitely lodged in my throat.”

Writing “for years, I silently struggled internally as I was externally championed as the one who always seemed happy,” Brown recalled, “I honestly think that day in the doctor’s office was the first time someone asked me if I was indeed, happy.”

The 26-year-old added, “Admitting I wasn’t okay, and acknowledging my silent, hostage struggle with anxiety and depression through my crocodile tears was a pivotal day for me. I have made big leaps of progress in healing and understanding ‘it’s okay not to be okay,’ with important tools and support to help manage the thoughts and feelings that take over and store within me.”

RELATED: Hannah Brown Reflects On Her Time On ‘The Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’

She also admitted, “I have had setbacks; many being the overflow of not observing, in private, the gradual buildup of the hurtful, impactful emotions which consequently spewed into some, more public, relapses of destructive behaviour.”

Finally, Brown concluded, “Today on #WorldMentalHealthDay remember that progress in mental health is a journey with hills and valleys. Our whole world has been through a valley of fear and hurt this year. Be gentle with yourself. Be humble during the process. You aren’t going to always get it right and you will make mistakes, but you — just as you are, are enough. You matter. Ask for help. You are worthy of being able to answer the ‘are you happy?’ question and to say yes, regardless of the circumstances that would usually take your mind and soul captive. You got this. We’ve got this. You aren’t alone. ❤️.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

You can also call the Nunavut Kamatsiaqtut Helpline toll-free at 1-867-979-3333.