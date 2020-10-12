Joshua Jackson Replacing Jamie Dornan In Upcoming ‘Dr. Death’ Series

“Dr. Death” has found a new lead.

According to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, Joshua Jackson will be replacing actor Jamie Dornan as the title character in the upcoming Peacock series.

Dornan was reportedly forced to drop out of the project after production was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vancouver-born Jackson will take on the role when production is scheduled to begin later this fall.

Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater have also been cast in the series, based on the podcast of the same name, which tells the story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas surgeon who became a rising star in the medical community.

But things took a dark turn when patients were left permanently maimed or dead after spinal surgeries done by Duntsch.

The show will explore Duntsch’s life and mind, as well as the fight by neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby to stop him.

Jackson most recently starred as the father, Bill Richardson, and husband of Reese Witherspoon’s character Elena Richardson in the hit miniseries “Little Fires Everywhere”.

The actor and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcomed a daughter earlier this year.