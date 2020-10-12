New Look At Colin Farrell’s Incredible Transformation Into The Penguin In ‘The Batman’

Colin Farrell is truly unrecognizable as the Penguin.

On Monday, the actor was spotted on the set of “The Batman”, appearing in full makeup and heavy prosthetics for his new role as the villain.

The film is currently shooting in Liverpool, with co-stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, as well as John Turturro, involved in what appears to be a memorial scene in the film.

Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz and John Turturro. Photo: MEGA

Production on “The Batman” resumed last month after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, and another two week delay after Pattinson reportedly contracted COVID-19.

In the film, which is set during Bruce Wayne’s second year moonlighting as Batman, Farrell’s villain is not yet the Penguin, still going by his given name Oswald Cobblepot.

“Oz is not yet the kingpin that he’s going to become,” director Matt Reeves said during the DCC FanDome event in August. “The Penguin, in fact, doesn’t like being called the Penguin.”

“The Batman” is currently scheduled to hit theatres in March 2022.