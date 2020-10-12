Video Of The Year Finalists Announced For 2020 CMT Music Awards

Country Music Television revealed the Video of the Year finalists for the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The finalists contending for the trophy are Carrie Underwood “Drinking Alone”, Keith Urban “Polaroid”, Kelsea Ballerini “Homecoming Queen?”, Luke Combs “Beer Never Broke My Heart”, Miranda Lambert “Bluebird” and Tanya Tucker “Bring My Flowers Now”.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Salutes Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire & More Women In Country Music With Powerful Tribute Medley

The winners for all the awards at the show are chosen through fan votes. Interested fans can cast their votes at vote.cmt.com on Oct. 21 starting at noon ET.

Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland will co-host the event along with two other yet-to-be-revealed celebrities.

The show will also feature performances from veterans Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Maren Morris on the CMT stage.

RELATED: 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

On the Ram Trucks Side Stage there will be performances from breakout artists Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning.

The CMT Music Awards air on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.