Tracee Ellis Ross Discusses Being ‘Happily Single’: ‘I Really Enjoy My Company’

Tracee Ellis Ross is talking about her “wonderful” experience of being single.

The “Black-ish” star opened up about her relationship with herself and life during the pandemic in a new cover interview with Shape magazine.

Speaking about her current single status, 47-year-old Ross said, “I am happily single, though that doesn’t mean I am not open to and don’t want a relationship. But in my wonderful and robust experience of being single, I have learned to have a productive relationship with loneliness and an intensely juicy relationship with my joyful solitude.”

She added, “I really enjoy my company.”

The actress also discussed life amid COVID-19 and the lessons she has learned from the pandemic.

She said, “Before COVID, we were all living unsustainable schedules. I used to park my car, walk through my kitchen, go upstairs, and get ready for bed, and then I’d start the whole thing over the next day. I hope a bit of the humanity we found can remain within what we go back to.”

"I used to spend so much time trying to be perfect, to get it perfect. But that’s no way to live. It’s exhausting." https://t.co/cLH7XD1vmL — Shape Magazine (@Shape_Magazine) October 12, 2020

The November issue of Shape is available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download from Oct. 16.