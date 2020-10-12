Kanye West Debuts First 2020 Presidential Campaign Ad Three Weeks Before Election

Kanye West has stepped up his bid for presidency after debuting a new campaign ad on Monday.

RELATED: Kanye West Offers Prayers For President Trump, Addresses ‘Crying Need For Civility Across The Board’

In the video, the “Stronger” rapper is featured standing on a podium while delivering a message about family, religion and his vision for America’s destiny.

RELATED: LL Cool J Slams Kanye West For Urinating On Grammy, Invites Him To Do The Same ‘On A Yeezy’

Speaking in front of a black and white American flag, West said, “To live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls the free exercise of religion, including, of course, prayer. Through prayer, faith can be restored. We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other.”

The hitmaker concluded the video by asking people to vote for him in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which takes place on Nov. 3.

RELATED: Kanye West Has Disclosed His Finances As Part Of His Presidential Bid

West formally announced his intention to run for president back in July. Although he failed to make the ballot in all 50 states, the music star’s name can still be considered a write-in in many states across America.