Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Speaks Out On Emilia Clarke’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Rape Scene In Pilot Episode

“Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is revealing his thoughts on Emilia Clarke’s controversial rape scene from season one.

Speaking to the Times of London, the star said, “For Emilia to play that in series one was really tough and degrading, because what that character goes through is horrific.”

In the pilot episode of “Game of Thrones”, Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen is raped by her husband Khal Drogo, played by Jason Momoa. The scene was especially controversial since it veers away from the way George R.R. Martin wrote about the wedding night love scene in the book, as consensual.

Coster-Waldau continued, “She’s sold to a guy who rapes her, but her way of getting through that is a massive journey, right?”

The star also commented on the character Cersei Lannister who is portrayed by Lena Headey.

“Cersei, too, was never looked upon as an equal to her brother just because of gender. But then she rises to the top,” he explained. “And you could argue that the way those two women turned out was because of being raised in this horrific way.”