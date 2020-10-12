Filming On ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Suspended After Positive COVID-19 Test

Production on Global’s “Days Of Our Lives” has been halted after a staff member working on the long-running TV series tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, filming on the NBC show will be shut down for a total of two weeks to allow for “deep cleaning and disinfecting” of production facilities.

The outlet reports that the affected team member has been “placed in isolation,” and preliminary contact tracing has been completed.

Although filming is not set to resume until Oct. 26, the delay is not set to impact the show’s scheduled air dates.

“Days Of Our Lives” resumed taping just six weeks ago, following an industrywide shutdown caused by the onset of the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, actress Kristian Alfonso recently announced she would be saying goodbye to the soap after 37 years.

“Days Of Our Lives” airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET on Global.