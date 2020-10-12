Ryan Reynolds Continues Hilarious Feud With Hugh Jackman By Trolling Him On His 52nd Birthday

Ryan Reynolds has continued his long-running frenemy feud with Hugh Jackman by taking a jab at the “Wolverine” actor on his 52nd birthday.
The “Deadpool” star hilariously trolled Jackman in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday.
Reynolds said, “Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you. I’m down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you.”
Continuing, “You may notice it’s a little quiet around the house this morning, that’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you.”
While he re-shared the video on his own Instagram Stories, Jackman has yet to hit Reynolds with any kind of public comeback.
He joked, “It is not over. But look, we’re in extraordinary times. [My wife] actually said to me, really, this is a time to rethink all that and maybe it’s time to build a bridge. I wasn’t ready for that, but then Blake [Lively] reached out.”
Jackman added, “Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the All-In Challenge. We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talked to her, ’cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her.”