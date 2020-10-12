Ryan Reynolds Continues Hilarious Feud With Hugh Jackman By Trolling Him On His 52nd Birthday

Ryan Reynolds has continued his long-running frenemy feud with Hugh Jackman by taking a jab at the “Wolverine” actor on his 52nd birthday.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Is Using Part Of His Salary To Hire BIPOC Crew Members On Upcoming Netflix Film

The “Deadpool” star hilariously trolled Jackman in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday.

Reynolds said, “Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you. I’m down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you.” Lol this is the best Birthday wish for @RealHughJackman 😂❤🎉 from @VancityReynolds btw you look amazing😍❤ pic.twitter.com/BHMXJpilMo — ryanreynoldsbaby (@ryanreynoldsbab) October 12, 2020

Continuing, “You may notice it’s a little quiet around the house this morning, that’s because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we’re having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you.” While he re-shared the video on his own Instagram Stories, Jackman has yet to hit Reynolds with any kind of public comeback. RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Is Living In A Video Game In ‘Free Guy’ Trailer