‘The Simpsons’ Tackles Trump In Newest ‘Treehouse Of Horror’ Election Clip

The upcoming U.S. presidential election has “The Simpsons” concerned in this new clip from “Treehouse Of Horror”.

The annual Halloween special from the animated comedy series usually features ghosts and ghouls of all kinds, but this year the terror hits a little closer to home.

Variety reports that the episode revolves around the 2020 American election coming up in November.

Marge Simpsons calls Homer Simpson to remind him to vote at the polls. He manages to arrive just in time, but seems to struggle over which nominee to vote for in the presidential race.

A confused Lisa Simpson pokes her head in to remind him of reasons Donald Trump would be unfit to be reelected. A list of 50 reasons scrolls along the screen as Homer reacts to them.

Some of the reasons listed include: “Made it okay to shoot hibernating bears, put children in cages, called Mexicans rapists, imitated disabled reporter, looks lousy in a tennis outfitm” and many others.

“Treehouse of Horror XXXI” will also poke fun at Pixar, “Toy Story”, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Netflix’s “Russian Doll”.

The episode is scheduled to air Oct. 18.