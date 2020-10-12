Princess Eugenie Shares Unseen Wedding Photos To Celebrate Second Anniversary Of Marriage To Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 12 to celebrate the second anniversary of her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The British royal shared a montage of photographs from her relationship with the businessman, including some never before seen photographs of their 2018 wedding day.

Captioning the Instagram Reel, she wrote, “Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack.”

The couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Windsor Castle. It has been a big year for Eugenie and Jack, who recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Eugenie announced the news by posting a precious photo to her Instagram account, which featured the couple holding some adorable fuzzy baby bear slippers and a second photo of the future parents beaming.

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻” she captioned the pics.

Meanwhile Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s older sister, married her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a surprise ceremony in July.