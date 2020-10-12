Princess Eugenie Shares Unseen Wedding Photos To Celebrate Second Anniversary Of Marriage To Jack Brooksbank

By Sarah Curran.

Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty
Princess Eugenie took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 12 to celebrate the second anniversary of her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

The British royal shared a montage of photographs from her relationship with the businessman, including some never before seen photographs of their 2018 wedding day.

Captioning the Instagram Reel, she wrote, “Been the best 2 years married to you and 10 years with you in total.. happy memories always my dear Jack.”

The couple tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Windsor Castle. It has been a big year for Eugenie and Jack, who recently revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

Eugenie announced the news by posting a precious photo to her Instagram account, which featured the couple holding some adorable fuzzy baby bear slippers and a second photo of the future parents beaming.

“Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻” she captioned the pics.

Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….👶🏻

Meanwhile Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s older sister, married her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a surprise ceremony in July. 

 

