‘The Others’ Starring Nicole Kidman Is Set For A New Remake

“The Others” is getting a movie makeover that is set to terrify a whole new generation of horror enthusiasts.

The film, which starred Nicole Kidman, is known for having one of the most memorable plot twists in horror movie history.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures and Sentient Entertainment are teaming up to create the upcoming new remake.

The original film follows a mother and two photosensitive children who become convinced that their darkened home is haunted.

Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston and Elaine Cassidy also starred in the 2001 flick, which made $200 million at the worldwide box office.

Although it is still unclear as to how much the new film will take from the original storyline, insiders told Deadline that execs are meeting with writers to “adapt” the script.