Sharon Osbourne Ditches Grey Hair Because She Looked Like ‘Grandma Clampett’

Sharon Osbourne, host of the CBS series, THE TALK. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS Â©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sharon Osbourne has ditched her grey hair-do and returned to her signature deep red locks.

“The Talk” co-host debuted her latest hair transformation during Monday’s episode of the Global show.

The TV star was prompted to make the change after celebrating her 68th birthday over the weekend.

“I caught a glimpse of myself in the mirror, and I’m like nah, you look like Grandma Clampett,” explained Osbourne, comparing herself to the infamous “Beverly Hillbillies” character.

When asked if the makeover was “connected to her birthday,” Osbourne replied, “Yeah, it was. First of all I have to thank everybody, everybody here, because it was amazing. Everybody was just, went out of their way for me and it was just, you all just make it so great.”

The cast were celebrating Osbourne’s 68th birthday on Friday, Oct. 9 when her husband Ozzy virtually dropped by to send a loving message to his wife of 38 years.

He said, “I hope you have the best day Sharon! I love you with all my heart. I cannot wait to see you.”

You can watch full episodes of “The Talk” weekdays at 2 p.m. on Global TV.