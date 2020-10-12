Kristin Cavallari Says She Ended ‘Very Cavallari’ Because Of Divorce From Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has admitted that she ended her her E! reality show, “Very Cavallari”, because she didn’t want to expose her divorce on camera.

The reality TV star got candid about her decision to step away from the series while appearing on the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

She said, “I’ve always sort of kept my life somewhat private in a sense and kept the cameras at an arm’s length.

“It was definitely the right decision, and once I made the decision I had such a sense of relief. I was getting a lot of anxiety about it.”

Cavallari wanted to keep her divorce from Jay Cutler firmly out of the spotlight for the sake of their children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4.

