‘Charmed’ Actress Sarah Jeffery Claps Back At Original Stars Who Slammed The Reboot, Rose McGowan Responds

Sarah Jeffery is standing up for the “Charmed” reboot.

The actress has defended the show against criticism from some of the stars of the original series. Jeffery, who plays Maggie Vega on the CW reboot, clapped back at actresses Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan.

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

Referring to a TikTok video in which McGowan claims that the reboot “sucks” while Combs laughs along, Jeffery wrote, “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, ‘Better to just let them shout into the abyss.‘ But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”

Following Jeffery’s comments, Combs shared her own thoughts calling it all “bulls**t”.

“That’s some bulls**t. And a lot of it. Clearly,” Combs tweeted Tuesday in response to Jeffery. “People speaking, excuse me, typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a TV show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey.”

That’s some bullshit. And a lot of it. Clearly. People speaking, excuse me typing, derogatory accusations of a person’s character despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary because of a difference in opinions about a tv show is just plain wrong. And also personal gain honey. — Holly Marie Combs Ryan (@H_Combs) October 13, 2020

McGowan also responded to Jeffery’s statement on her Instagram Story: “I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I’m dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle.”

Combs and McGowan played sisters Piper and Paige Halliwell, respectively, on the original series, which ran from 1998 until 2006.