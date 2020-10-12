‘Charmed’ Actress Sarah Jeffery Claps Back At Original Stars Who Slammed Reboot Of The Series

Sarah Jeffery is standing up for the “Charmed” reboot.

The actress has defended the show against criticism from some of the stars of the original series.

Jeffery, who plays Maggie Vega on the CW reboot, took to Twitter to clap back at actresses Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan.

1/2 You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

Referring to a TikTok video in which McGowan claims that the reboot “sucks” while Combs laughs along, Jeffery wrote, “You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way.”

She continued, “I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

Combs and McGowan played sisters Piper and Paige Halliwell, respectively, on the original series, which ran from 1998 until 2006.