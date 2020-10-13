Coldplay Celebrates ‘Brilliant’ Cover Of ‘Fix You’ By 10-Year-Old Drummer Nandi Bushell

Nandi Bushell is wowing more than just the Foo Fighters with her incredible drumming.

Over the weekend, the 10-year-old shared a video of herself playing along to Coldplay’s classic “Fix You”, complete with a glow-in-the-dark look.

“I hope this will bring a #smile to your face today,” she wrote. “I really like this song called #fixyou by @coldplay. The buildup at the end really get me flowing!”

Evidently, the video did bring a “HUGE” smile to the face of Coldplay drummer Will Champion, who shared the video on the band’s Instagram page, calling it, “Absolutely brilliant.”

Bushell has gained attention in recent weeks thanks to her ongoing drumming face-off against Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl.

The two have gone back and forth, matching each others’ drumming on various Foo Fighters hits.