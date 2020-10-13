Gal Gadot Reflects On Controversial Quarantine Cover Of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’: ‘I Had Nothing But Good Intentions’

Gal Gadot is looking back on the now-infamous video of herself and other celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine” at the start of quarantine.

The recording, which featured stars like Jamie Dornan, Zoe Kravitz, and Will Ferrell, was widely criticized when it was released back in March.

In new cover interview with Vanity Fair magazine, the “Wonder Woman” star spoke about how her idea for the video came from her desire to do something “good and pure,” however her intentions “didn’t transcend.”

“Sometimes,” she said, “you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.”

The actress continued, “I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

Gadot also opened up on her modern relationship with real estate developer husband Jaron Varsano.

“We are really, equally partners. We have a group of friends here and all of the wives have careers, and we always joke that the husbands are the ‘new man’—very involved in the household and in taking care of the kids and everything. Jaron is literally the wind beneath my wings.”

Speaking about “Wonder Woman 1984” — set to hit theatres in December — Gadot added, “I think the first film was the birth of a hero. And this time around we wanted to go deeper in a way. It’s more about the danger in greed, and I think that it’s very relevant to the era that we’re living in nowadays.”

The latest issue of Vanity Fair hits newsstands October 20.