Mike Tyson Says He Was Tired After Sparking Concern Over Slurring During ‘Good Morning Britain’ Interview

A new interview with Mike Tyson had fans wondering if he’s okay.

On Tuesday morning, the former boxing star appeared on “Good Morning Britain” to talk about coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Junior, but seemed to slur his words.

“How do you feel, are you in the kind of nick you were in 15 years ago?” host Piers Morgan asked.

“Pretty much, I am just ready to do this, I feel really good, I am ready to do this,” Tyson said, slurring slightly.

Tyson later took to Twitter to explain that he had simply been asleep just before the “GMB” interview, which caused him to appear tired.

Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once asleep. Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera.

Viewers at home, though, expressed concern for Tyson after his appearance.

Hoping Mike Tyson is just tired? This interview on @gmb 👀 — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) October 13, 2020

Feel quite worried about him! — Carly McDougall (@xCarlyMcx) October 13, 2020

I wondered that…he doesn't seem well/there at all! — Erika Marshall (@Amazingerika1) October 13, 2020

That Mike Tyson interview on #GMB was just awkward… — Stephen Chappell (@51chappie) October 13, 2020

Oh dear, this interview with Mike Tyson isn't going quite the way you wanted it to I suspect 😬 #gmb — Gary Deane (@GazDeane) October 13, 2020

Is Mike Tyson like… okay?#gmb — liv x (@0liviaaxox) October 13, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Tyson’s reps for comment.