Mike Tyson Says He Was Tired After Sparking Concern Over Slurring During ‘Good Morning Britain’ Interview

Mike Tyson. Photo: Good Morning Britain
A new interview with Mike Tyson had fans wondering if he’s okay.

On Tuesday morning, the former boxing star appeared on “Good Morning Britain” to talk about coming out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Junior, but seemed to slur his words.

“How do you feel, are you in the kind of nick you were in 15 years ago?” host Piers Morgan asked.

“Pretty much, I am just ready to do this, I feel really good, I am ready to do this,” Tyson said, slurring slightly.

Tyson later took to Twitter to explain that he had simply been asleep just before the “GMB” interview, which caused him to appear tired.

Viewers at home, though, expressed concern for Tyson after his appearance.

 

ET Canada has reached out to Tyson’s reps for comment.

