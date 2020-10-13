Dominic West Kisses Wife Catherine FitzGerald Outside Family Home After Lily James Photos

Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald put on a show of solidarity by appearing outside their family home together just days after the British actor was pictured kissing younger actress Lily James.

The couple told reporters that their marriage was “strong” despite the incident involving West and James, which took place in Rome.

FitzGerald carried a handwritten note reading, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

Handing out the note, West stated, “I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together.”

“The Affair” star then turned to kiss his wife before the pair walked back into their home together.

West, 50, and James, 31, were pictured kissing during what appeared to be a romantic getaway in Italy last week.

In other photos, West stroked the “Rebecca” star and wrapped his arms around her as they rode a scooter.

While James recently split from “Doctor Who” star Matt Smith, West and FitzGerald have been married since 2010 and share four children.