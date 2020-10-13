Justina Machado Recreates Iconic Water Scene From ‘Flashdance’ On ‘DWTS’

Justina Machado went full ’80s.

On Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars”, the “One Day at a Time” star took the stage with her dance partner Sasha Farber for a “Flashdance”-inspired performance.

The pair did a jazz dance set to the song “Maniac” by Michael Sembello from the 1983 classic movie.

For the big finale, Machado recreated the most iconic scene from the film, stretching out on a chair while being drenched in water.

The routine netted Machado and Farber 8s from all three judges.