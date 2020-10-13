Justin Bieber Teams Up With Jacob Tremblay For New Single ‘Lonely’

Justin Bieber and Jacob Tremblay are combining their talents as two of Canada’s hottest stars.

“Room” actor Tremblay will appear in Bieber’s music video for his new track, “Lonely”.

Bieber revealed that the single will be released on Friday, Oct. 16.

In a still from the video, Tremblay appears to be playing a younger version of Bieber.

The 14-year-old is dressed exactly like the music star in the early days of his career.

Tremblay later shared the same image.

Benny Blanco will also appear on the new single. Blanco previously worked with Bieber on the Grammy-nominated hit, “Love Yourself”.

The release comes just a month after Bieber dropped “Holy”, a collaboration with Chance the Rapper.