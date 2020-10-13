Kelly Clarkson Mixes Things Up With ‘The Scientist’ Coldplay Cover

Kelly Clarkson has cooked up a new Coldplay cover in the lab.

Clarkson and her house band treated Coldplay fans to a cover of “The Scientist” on Tuesday’s “Kellyoke”.

Coldplay released “The Scientist” in 2002 for their sophomore album, A Rush of Blood to the Head. The song received widespread critical acclaim and landed in the top 10 on charts in six different countries.

Clarkson has done countless covers since “The Kelly Clarkson Show” premiered, including Tegan and Sara’s “Closer”, B-52’s “Love Shack”, and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire”.