Miranda Kerr Tells New Mom Katy Perry: ‘You’re Amazing’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Miranda Kerr is sending good vibes to Katy Perry.

Perry and her fiance Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together — Daisy Dove Bloom — on August 26. Perry is already back to work on “American Idol” and Kerr shared her support for her ex-husband’s fiancee.

“Omg you’re amazing! Love you,” Kerr said of the new mom. She previously wrote, “I’m so happy for you guys. Can’t wait to meet her,” after Daisy’s birth.

Kerr and ex-husband Bloom share a nine-year-old son, Flynn. Miranda, 37, and Orlando, 43, have remained amicable exes since their split in 2013. Bloom and Perry’s romance rumours sparked in 2016.

