A Fairy Tale Wedding Features In First Teaser For ‘The Crown’ Season 4

“Happily ever after” never looked so dreary.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first teaser for season 4 of “The Crown”, teasing the big wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer.

“Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made,” a voiceover says in the trailer, over footage of Emma Corrin as Diana.

As the foreboding music picks up, the scenes become darker and more dramatic, with Josh O’Connor’s Charles appearing to yell at Diana in one moment.

“As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30,” the official description reads.

“While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer provides a much-needed fairy tale to unite the British people, as the transformation from teenager to Princess of Wales takes place, it is anything but a fairy tale for Diana.”

The trailer also features footage of Gillian Anderson as U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, along with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth.

The 10 episodes of season 4 will cover events from 1979 to 1990.

“The Crown” season 4 premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix.