Megan Thee Stallion Pens Op-Ed: ‘Black Women Are Still Constantly Disrespected’

Megan Thee Stallion continues to speak up for Black women.

Megan penned an op-ed for the New York Times titled, “Why I Speak Up for Black Women”. The piece was published the same day Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was scheduled to appear in court on charges of shooting Megan. A video also accompanies the op-ed.

“In the weeks leading up to the election, Black women are expected once again to deliver victory for Democratic candidates,” she begins. “We have gone from being unable to vote legally to a highly courted voting bloc — all in little more than a century.

“Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year,” the “WAP” rapper continued, “Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.”

Megan says the cards are stacked against Black women from a very young age.

“From the moment we begin to navigate the intricacies of adolescence, we feel the weight of this threat, and the weight of contradictory expectations and misguided preconceptions,” she writes. “Many of us begin to put too much value to how we are seen by others. That’s if we are seen at all.

“The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters,” Megan concludes. “There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman.”