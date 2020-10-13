Borat Becomes A Social Media Star And Immediately Pokes Fun At Trump

By Corey Atad.

Photo: Borat/Twitter
With the “Borat” sequel almost here, its star is pulling out all the stops.

Last week, Borat himself joined social media, popping up on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok ahead of the release of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” later this month.

On Instagram, Borat thanked U.S. “Premiere Trump” for “giving me fantastic head for the last four years,” accompanied by a photo of him taking off a realistic Donald Trump mask.

On TikTok, Borat got in on the site’s popular dance meme formats.

@borat

Jaghsemash! please you will pleasure yourself at this

♬ Kismet – XIX

And on Twitter, everyone’s favourite Kazakh broadcaster has been singing Trump’s praises, in classic ironic fashion.

“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.

