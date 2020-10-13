Borat Becomes A Social Media Star And Immediately Pokes Fun At Trump

With the “Borat” sequel almost here, its star is pulling out all the stops.

Last week, Borat himself joined social media, popping up on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok ahead of the release of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” later this month.

On Instagram, Borat thanked U.S. “Premiere Trump” for “giving me fantastic head for the last four years,” accompanied by a photo of him taking off a realistic Donald Trump mask.

On TikTok, Borat got in on the site’s popular dance meme formats.

@borat Jaghsemash! please you will pleasure yourself at this ♬ Kismet – XIX

And on Twitter, everyone’s favourite Kazakh broadcaster has been singing Trump’s praises, in classic ironic fashion.

Trump say he will donate his plasma, he very kind. He have donate his body fluids for many years and he always like to keep it secret — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Premiere Trump just appear on Whitehouse balcony where he took off his mask and threw into crowd for one lucky patriot to wear! — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

Trump delivered powerful message to 20,000 of his supporters then told them to go back to their communities and spread what they got from him — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 10, 2020

“Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm” is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.