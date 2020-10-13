Chris Pratt Has A Few Screws Loose In ‘What’s My Snack?’ Season 2

Back by popular demand is Chris Pratt’s Instagram miniseries, “What’s My Snack?” The title says it all, as the “Avengers: Endgame” star invites fans to join him for a dining experience.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Solves A Rubik’s Cube In Less Than A Minute

“What’s my snack? You asked for it, what’s my snack? We’re back! What’s my snack? Season two the remix,” he sang. “What do I got? Breakfast, Shakshuka, we got toast, we got zoug. What the f**k is zoug?”

“Cucumber tahini salad, 480 cal, 22 fat, 35 carb, 22 proteins. Boom!” he exclaimed. “That’s the breakfast of a champion right there! Imma hammer this down and see how it goes. I will be back, with my snack.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt Rolls Mini Sushi But Can’t Stop Thinking About Joints

Pratt found a special treat at the bottom of his breakfast that had him hollering like a raptor from “Jurassic World”.

“Guess what I found? There’s bacon!” the ecstatic Hollywood A-lister shared.