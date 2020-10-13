Solange Knowles Reflects On The Year That Changed Everything

Solange Knowles is looking back on a year where a global pandemic and racism against Black Americans dominated the headlines.

The singer penned a series of powerful personal essays and poems for the latest digital issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

In her writing, Knowles recalls the moment that “we all had to confront stillness” due to the onset of COVID-19.

She said, “Some days I am on top of mountains. Some days I am weary. Some days I smile and laugh in ways I didn’t know I could. Sometimes I grieve all of the loss, looking for pillars or anchors to hold on to. Some days I see so much promise in my future despite the chaos around me because I woke up a Black woman with this spirit in my heart.”

The younger sister of Beyonce added, “If I move, I am not running. If I move, it is by choice. I feel good knowing that I surrendered and found answers in my stillness.”

The piece features clothing from all-independent, majority-BIPOC designers handpicked by Knowles, as well as images taken by her friend and collaborator Naima Green.