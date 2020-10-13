Solange Knowles Reflects On The Year That Changed Everything

Solange Knowles is looking back on a year where a global pandemic and racism against Black Americans dominated the headlines.
RELATED: Solange Knowles Sees The Funny Side As ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Fail To Answer Question About Her Album
The singer penned a series of powerful personal essays and poems for the latest digital issue of Harper’s Bazaar.
View this post on Instagram
“Joy was the sleep I got after releasing secrets from my bones. Joy was telling the truth. Joy was making a song that I didn’t care ever saw the light of day. Joy was taking a trip alone, and just sitting and staring at the water and seeing my reflection and thinking to myself, ‘Damn I’m fine.’ Joy was having nothing on my calendar, and choosing what to do with my time. Joy was having a friend who didn’t care how ugly I cried, always inviting and encouraging me to just be, however that looked that day. Joy was discovery.” At the link in our bio, read #SolangeKnowles’ reflections on stillness, joy, and the year that changed everything for our fall digital cover story. Photographer: @naimagreen Hair: @kendalldorsey1 Makeup: @mmiiggss Entertainment Director: @whatisnojan Fashion Features Director: @kerrypieri Fashion Editor: @kiadesireegoosby Accessories Director: @kathyglee Set Design: @tfer21 Shoot Assistant: @saintcurt Stylist Assistant: @juliocesardelgato Special Thanks: @homeunion Solange (@saintrecords) wears @telfarglobal boots and @sophiebuhai jewelry
In her writing, Knowles recalls the moment that “we all had to confront stillness” due to the onset of COVID-19.
RELATED: Solange Knowles Releases ‘When I Get Home’ Short Film
She said, “Some days I am on top of mountains. Some days I am weary. Some days I smile and laugh in ways I didn’t know I could. Sometimes I grieve all of the loss, looking for pillars or anchors to hold on to. Some days I see so much promise in my future despite the chaos around me because I woke up a Black woman with this spirit in my heart.”
View this post on Instagram
“Some days I am on top of mountains. Some days I am weary. Some days I smile and laugh in ways I didn’t know I could. Sometimes I grieve all of the loss, looking for pillars or anchors to hold on to. Some days I see so much promise in my future despite the chaos around me because I woke up a Black woman with this spirit in my heart. If I move, I am not running. If I move, it is by choice. I feel good knowing that I surrendered and found answers in my stillness.” At the link in our bio, read #SolangeKnowles’ reflections on stillness, joy, and the year that changed everything for our fall digital cover story. Photographer: @naimagreen Hair: @kendalldorsey1 Makeup: @mmiiggss Entertainment Director: @whatisnojan Fashion Features Director: @kerrypieri Fashion Editor: @kiadesireegoosby Accessories Director: @kathyglee Set Design: @tfer21 Shoot Assistant: @saintcurt Stylist Assistant: @juliocesardelgato Special Thanks: @homeunion Solange (@saintrecords) wears @charlotteknowleslondon, @telfarglobal, @coperni, @sophiebuhai, @area, @brothervellies, @phlemuns, @barragan, and @christopherkane
The younger sister of Beyonce added, “If I move, I am not running. If I move, it is by choice. I feel good knowing that I surrendered and found answers in my stillness.”
RELATED: Solange Knowles Addresses Rumours She Cheated On Ex-Husband Alan Ferguson, ‘Y’all Gotta Chill’
The piece features clothing from all-independent, majority-BIPOC designers handpicked by Knowles, as well as images taken by her friend and collaborator Naima Green.