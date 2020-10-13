Mickey Guyton Asks For A Little ‘Heaven Down Here’ In New Music Video

Heaven is a place on earth.

On Tuesday, country singer Mickey Guyton premiered her new music video for “Heaven Down Here”.

RELATED: Mickey Guyton Admits She Was ‘In Complete Shock’ After Finding Out She Is Pregnant: ‘It’s Terrifying’

“We could use a little more heaven down here,” Guyton sings, pleading with God in the video, over footage of mass peaceful protests for LGBTQ+ rights and Black Lives Matter, as well as images of wildfires and more.

The singer is also set to perform “Heaven Down Here” at the CMT Music Awards airing Wednesday, Oct. 21.

RELATED: Mickey Guyton On Representing For ‘Other Women of Colour’ With Powerful ACM Awards Performance

Guyton also recently performed another hit from her EP Bridges, “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” at the Academy of Country Music Awards, accompanied by Keith Urban.