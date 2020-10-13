Jonas Brothers Announce Interactive Virtual Concert

The Jonas Brothers are the latest musicians to go virtual for their concerts.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas have teamed up with Lenovo and Intel for a virtual at-home concert. The virtual event will give North American audience “control over the show’s visuals through real-time interactions.”

“We always say this but we truly have the best fans and we’ve been looking out for opportunities to get them creatively involved,” said the Jonas Brothers in a statement. “The Lenovo partnership is a way for us to work with them on a new level, as they will have direct input into an upcoming immersive experience – from helping design merchandise to curating our setlist.

“With artist’s tours currently on hold, we are looking forward to getting back together to perform and providing a little extra happiness during the holiday season,” the band added.

Fans can vote on the setlist via the live comments section and use custom hashtags that trigger real visual effects on the screen. Viewers can also choose between different camera angles and unlock a digital memento to share on social media.

Between now and Oct. 21, creators are “encouraged to submit their designs for the various immersive experience visuals and merchandise on a custom microsite created for the campaign” at LenovoYogaCreatorsContest.com.

The Jonas Brothers’ virtual concert event takes place on Dec. 3.