Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was Mom Shamed After Willow Shaved Head And Jaden Wore A Skirt

Jada Pinkett Smith is discussing the mom shaming that she has experienced while raising her children in the public eye.

The actress delved deep into the issue during a discussion with her daughter, Willow Smith, and mom, Adrianne Banfield-Norris, on Tuesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk”.

Jada explained, “I have had my fair share of mom shaming. With Willow, I think the first time I got hardcore criticism, when you first cut your hair, there was a firestorm.”

The mom of two recalled how she was hit with backlash for the first time after Willow shaved her head following the release of her hugely successful single, “Whip My Hair”.

She said, “Looking at how my children were being affected, that’s what counts. When people are like, ‘I can’t believe you shaved Willow’s head,’ if they could have seen this child’s expression of freedom, looking at her hair falling to the ground.”

Continuing, “Me as a mom looking at that, experiencing that with her, there’s nothing anyone could say to me to tell me that it was wrong. Not one person, because I was there, I was looking at her, I saw her face, I knew the journey she and I took together to get to that point. It didn’t matter what anybody said.”

Smith also experienced shaming for choosing to homeschool Willow and Jaden.

She went on, “I would have gotten shamed for leaving you here and not being with you. They weren’t raised typically and I think, especially for our community, it was something new.”

Revealing the nasty remarks that people would say to her during events, Willow recalled, “It was always like, ‘It’s not your fault, your mother should have taught you better, it’s not your fault you’re crazy.'”

Meanwhile, Jada admitted that she received “hardcore” shaming because of Jaden’s individualistic sense of style.

