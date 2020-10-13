Nicole Kidman Reveals She ‘Really Wanted’ Julia Roberts’ Role In ‘Notting Hill’

Nicole Kidman wanted to be a rom-com star.

In a new feature for Marie Claire, Kidman sat down to chat virtually with her “The Undoing” co-star Hugh Grant and revealed she wanted to co-star with him earlier in their career.

“I think there was something where I think I really wanted a role… maybe I was gonna do a small role in ‘Love, Actually’ at one point,” Kidman said. “Yeah. Yes.”

Grant asked, “Were you? Which part?”

“I can’t remember. It was not a big role,” she told him. “And I really wanted the role that Julia Robert splayed in Notting Hill. … Yeah, I did. But I wasn’t well known enough, and I wasn’t talented enough.”

She added, “But I wasn’t well known enough, and I wasn’t talented enough… So, finally our paths aligned.”

“Notting Hill” was released in 1999, the same year Kidman starred alongside then-husband Tom Cruise in “Eyes Wide Shut”.

Kidman also talked about her on-screen chemistry with Grant in their new series.

“Well, I like you. So that was a really easy part. I remember lying around on that bed when we were shooting in the bedroom, and talking to [director Susanne Bier] and thinking, ‘Huh, this is the good part. I’m gonna miss this,'” she said. “Because there was something very relaxed, obviously, because I’m Australian and you’re British, we have that … similar, I don’t know, it’s just a sense of humour. It’s good chemistry.”

“The Undoing” premieres on HBO on Oct. 25.