Netflix Announces Premiere Date For Shawn Mendes’ ‘In Wonder’ Documentary

Shawn Mendes is bringing “In Wonder” to Netflix.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Releases New Single ‘Wonder’

Mendes is going all-in for his upcoming fourth studio album, Wonder. Ahead of the album’s release, Netflix will premiere a feature-length documentary, a TIFF special event selection, directed by acclaimed music video director Grant Singer.

“In Wonder” is “a portrait of Mendes’ life, chronicling the past few years of his rise and journey,” according to the official synopsis from the streaming giant.

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collab With Justin Bieber

“In Wonder” premieres globally Nov. 23 ahead of the Dec. 4 release date of Mendes’ Wonder album.