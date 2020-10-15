‘Designing Women’ Cast Reunites For Virtual Charity Table Read

The “Designing Women” cast reunited for a nostalgic and virtual good cause.

Previously announced by Sony Pictures Television, series stars Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Scott Bakula will reprise their roles for a special table read benefitting two beloved charities.

RELATED: ‘Designing Women’ Creator Compares Les Moonves To Charles Manson

“Designing Women” super-fans Leslie Jordan, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Kyra Sedgwick were also on hand to join in on the fun.

The performance of the 1986 pilot episode of “Designing Women” raised money for Color of Change, an online racial justice organization, and Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh and healthy meals to frontline workers, first responders and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smart and Potts also joined the show’s executive producer and creator, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, for a question and answer session.

RELATED: ‘Designing Women’ Reboot In The Works 25 Years After Series Finale

“Designing Women” aired between 1986 and 1993 for seven seasons. The series followed, per Sony, “Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.”

The virtual reunion can be watched in its entirety in the video above.