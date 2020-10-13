‘Designing Women’ Cast To Reunite For Virtual Charity Table Read

The “Designing Women” cast are reuniting for a nostalgic and virtual good cause.

As announced by Sony Pictures Television on Tuesday, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Scott Bakula will reprise their roles for a special table read benefitting two beloved charities.

Superfans, Leslie Jordan, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Kyra Sedgwick, will also join in on the fun.

The reading of “Designing Women”‘s 1986 pilot episode will raise money for Color of Change, an online racial justice organization, and World Central Kitchen, which gets fresh and healthy meals to frontline workers, first responders and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smart and Potts will also join executive producer and creator, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, for a question and answer session.

“Designing Women” aired between 1986 and 1993 for seven seasons. The series followed, per Sony, “Ambitious Julia Sugarbaker and her sister, diva-like ex-beauty queen Suzanne, decide to open their own design firm. They are aided by close friends Mary Jo and Charlene. Also on hand is ex-con Anthony who provides the women with some moving muscle and his often unsolicited male opinion.”

Catch the reunion live on Sony Pictures Television Throw Back TV’s YouTube channel on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.