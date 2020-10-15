Anya Taylor-Joy Is ‘Humbled And Grateful’ To Step Into Charlize Theron’s Shoes For ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Prequel

A stellar lineup of stars have been cast in the upcoming “Mad Max” sequel.

According to Deadline, the new spinoff will focus on the character of Furiosa, who was portrayed by actress Charlize Theron in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road”.

Theron will not reprise the role for the new flick, however, with the character instead set to be played by “Glass” star Anya Taylor-Joy. Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of Furiosa in the spinoff flick.

The actress took to Instagram to confirm the news on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Taylor-Joy also appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast this week and talked about assuming Theron’s role.

“I am currently in Belfast, shooting a movie, and I was here when I saw ‘Fury Road’ for the first time. So I walked past the cinema where I first was amazed by this incredible mind,” she said.

Adding that it was “difficult to put into words,” the actress said she was “humbled and grateful.”

“The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was, ‘I am so excited to work so hard,'” she continued. “I am going to work so hard at this. The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavour to match that, and that makes me really excited.”

The 24-year-old also praised Theron: “[Charlize] did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step [into her shoes].”

Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the movie, which is being developed by Warner Bros.

Reacting to news that she had been recast, Theron previously told The Hollywood Reporter, that the announcement was “a tough one to swallow.”

She said, “Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I’m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner. We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we’re focusing on.”

“Mad Max: Fury Road” was a box office smash in 2015, even going on to win six Oscars out of the 10 it was nominated for. Tom Hardy also starred.