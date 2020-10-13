Hozier Surprises Busker Performing ‘Take Me To Church’

Hozier just made a busker’s day.

A busker in Ireland was performing Hozier’s breakout hit song, “Take Me to Church”. An individual approached the busker and placed some money in his guitar case. The spender walked back and briefly pulled his mask down and it was none other than Hozier.

Here is why @hozier is the soundest man in Ireland! 💚 Wait for the penny (€€) to drop🥰 This made @FERGDARCY day! pic.twitter.com/KgBQ1n8HC7 — Today FM (@TodayFM) October 13, 2020

The busker was understandably taken aback; however, he showed professional-level composure and continued on with his performance. The performed did take a brief moment and acknowledged the Grammy-nominated musician.

“S**t hold on, got to take a second because,” the busker began. “Thank you so much. Have a good one man. Er wow, that was Hozier.”

Hozier released “Take Me to Church” in 2013 from his debut extended-play and, subsequently, his self-titled debut album. The song topped the charts in a dozen countries and received widespread acclaim.