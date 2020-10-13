Kourtney, Kim And Khloe Kardashian Deal With Aftermath Of Kendall And Kylie’s Explosive Fight In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s explosive fight on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” seems to have shaken up the family.

In a preview for Thursday’s all-new episode, big sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe say they are refusing to take sides.

It all started after “tension” between Kylie and Kendall escalated and erupted during a family trip to Palm Springs, Calif. Things took a turn when Kendall said she would “never speak to” Kylie and mom Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, ever again.

“There was already tension when the night started. There was tension at dinner,” Khloe recalled in the teaser. “She didn’t come to the drag show, but it was building up and building up and, I think, it just boiled over and that’s what happened.”

Adding, “Sisters can get over it, I don’t know if you’re not a sister how easy that is to get over it.”

And for Kim, she feels bad Gamble got stuck in the middle. “They had a sister fight, Corey happened to be there, he’s now in the middle of it,” she said. “It’s just super annoying.”

While Kim and Kourtney wouldn’t choose sides, Khloe says she does “empathize with Kendall.”

“I’ve had my fair share of sister fights and it turns into a whole slew of emotions,” Khloe says in a confessional. “So, I just want Kendall to feel supported, but picking a side is not gonna do anything right now.”

The new episode of “KUWTK” airs Thursday.