Lauv And Conan Gray Take Shots At ‘Fake’ People In New Music Video

Fans are showing anything but fake love for Conan Gray and Lauv’s “Fake” collaboration.

Lauv and Grey debuted the music video for “Fake” on Tuesday via Lauv’s official YouTube channel. The anthem is all about brushing shoulders with two-faced characters and the visuals poke fun at conventional pop star tropes.

“You and your friends you live on the surface, act like you’re perfect,” Lauv begins the song. “Everyone knows, you’re just like everyone else except for you’re better at taking photos.” Grey chimes in on his verse, “Calling me up when you’re getting drunk, you say you’re in love but what do you mean/Cause when you wake up you blame it on drugs and then we break up.”

Lauv recently shared how the collaboration came to be.

“We wrote ‘Fake’ the first time I met Conan and it’s one of my fav songs ever,” Lauv said, reports Idolator. “[It came together] while we were just hanging and ranting about those two-faced people everybody knows,” Conan adds. “Those people who say one thing and do the other, people who constantly talk trash about their own friends.”